Rhode Island Weather Alert Nov. 5-9: 90% Rain Chance Friday in Providence, Thunderstorms Possible Before 39° Sunday Night

Photo: Country Herald

PROVIDENCE, RI – Rain-soaked pavement and possible thunderstorms could replace Providence's sunny November weather Friday, with rain chances reaching 90% before temperatures tumble into the upper 30s early next week.

The National Weather Service expects rain Friday, Nov. 6, with thunderstorms also possible. Wet conditions could continue through Saturday before sunshine returns Sunday.

The approaching weather change follows temperatures reaching 75 degrees Wednesday, setting up a noticeable shift from unusually mild afternoons to colder November nights.

Friday, Nov. 6: 90% Rain Chance, Thunderstorms Possible According to the National Weather Service forecast for Providence, Thursday remains mostly cloudy, with temperatures reaching approximately 73 degrees.

Southwest winds of 5 to 11 mph could produce gusts as high as 21 mph.

Rain becomes increasingly likely Thursday night, particularly after 3 a.m. Friday, when precipitation chances climb to 70%.

By Friday, rain is expected across Providence, with a 90% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms also possible.

Friday's high reaches approximately 69 degrees before temperatures fall toward 56 degrees Friday night.

Rain continues Friday night, with precipitation chances remaining at 90%.

Drivers traveling Interstate 95, Interstate 195 and surrounding Providence roadways should prepare for wet pavement and reduced visibility during heavier showers.

Allow additional travel time if rainfall becomes persistent during Friday's commute.

The supplied forecast does not specify rainfall accumulation totals, so the amount Providence could receive remains uncertain.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Rain Lingers Before Temperatures Drop Saturday remains unsettled as rain continues across Providence, particularly before 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service projects a 70% chance of precipitation, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 65 degrees.

Saturday night brings a 40% chance of rain, with temperatures falling to around 44 degrees.

Sunday offers improving conditions, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 61 degrees.

By Sunday night, temperatures fall to approximately 39 degrees, marking a substantial change from Wednesday's expected high of 75.

That represents a 36-degree difference between the two forecast temperatures.

Residents planning fall yard cleanup or outdoor activities may find Sunday more favorable than Friday or Saturday.

November Cooldown: Temperatures Fall Toward the Upper 30s The cooler pattern continues into early next week as Providence transitions toward more typical late-fall conditions.

Monday should remain mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 58 degrees.

Monday night brings another chilly period, with temperatures falling to around 38 degrees.

Despite the cooling trend, the current forecast does not indicate snow, freezing rain or flash-freezing conditions.

The NOAA Weather Prediction Center reports rainfall spreading into the eastern United States as frontal systems move across the country.

Although thunderstorms are possible Friday, the supplied Providence forecast does not identify a specific tornado or severe thunderstorm threat.

Five-Day Providence Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8 Wednesday, Nov. 4: Sunny skies, with a high near 75 degrees. Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph. Increasing clouds Wednesday night, with a low around 55.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Southwest wind gusts could reach 21 mph. Rain becomes likely after 3 a.m. Friday, with a 70% precipitation chance and a low around 62.

Friday, Nov. 6: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm, with a 90% chance of precipitation. High near 69 degrees. Rain continues Friday night, with another 90% precipitation chance and a low around 56.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Rain likely, mainly before 1 p.m., with a 70% chance of precipitation. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. A 40% chance of rain remains Saturday night, with temperatures falling to around 44.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Partly cloudy Sunday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 39.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 9-10 and Beyond Monday brings mostly sunny skies, with a high near 58 degrees and a nighttime low around 38.

Tuesday should remain mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 58 degrees.

No verified six- to 10-day probability outlook was provided to establish specific snowfall, freezing or precipitation risks later in November.

For now, Friday's 90% rain chance and possible thunderstorms remain Providence's main weather developments before a cooler, drier start to next week.