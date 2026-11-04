Florida Weather Nov. 4-8: Miami Faces 70% Rain Chance Wednesday, Coastal Flooding Before Sunny Weekend

Photo: Country Herald

MIAMI, FL – Water could cover low-lying coastal roads Wednesday as dangerous rip currents and scattered thunderstorms create multiple weather concerns around Miami and neighboring Broward County.

The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a Coastal Flood Statement through Wednesday evening, Nov. 4, warning that isolated minor coastal flooding remains possible.

A separate High Rip Current Risk remains in effect through 10 a.m. EST Wednesday along coastal Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The coastal hazards coincide with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Miami before drier weather arrives Thursday.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: Coastal Flooding Possible Near High Tide According to the National Weather Service Miami office, isolated minor coastal flooding could affect low-lying roads and property along portions of the Atlantic coastline.

Flooding is possible within approximately 1.5 to 2 hours of high tide.

Drivers should avoid flooded roadways, particularly in low-lying coastal neighborhoods where water may collect.

The Coastal Flood Statement remains in effect through Wednesday evening.

Importantly, the earlier Coastal Flood Advisory has expired. The current statement indicates a continued possibility of isolated minor flooding, rather than an active advisory.

Residents should monitor local water levels and avoid driving through standing water of unknown depth.

Dangerous Rip Currents Through Wednesday Morning Beachgoers face another concern along the Atlantic coastline of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The National Weather Service warns that dangerous rip currents could pull even experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

The High Rip Current Risk remains in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Avoid entering dangerous surf while the risk remains active.

Anyone caught in a rip current should remain calm, float and avoid swimming directly against the current.

If possible, swim parallel to shore to escape. Those unable to return should face shore and signal for help.

Wednesday Thunderstorms: 70% Rain Chance Before Sunshine Returns Miami also faces a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

Showers are likely before 11 a.m., with additional showers and thunderstorms possible mainly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service expects temperatures to reach approximately 83 degrees.

Rainfall amounts generally remain below a tenth of an inch, although thunderstorms could produce higher totals.

The NOAA Weather Prediction Center warns that locally heavy rainfall remains possible along southeast Florida's coast Wednesday.

Additional flash flooding is possible in areas already vulnerable from recent flooding.

However, rainfall across the region is expected to taper after Wednesday.

Thursday Through Saturday: Sunshine Returns, Highs Reach 84° Thursday brings a significant improvement, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 84 degrees.

Friday continues the dry pattern, with another high near 84.

Saturday also looks sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 84 degrees before a slight chance of thunderstorms returns Saturday night.

For residents planning outdoor activities, Thursday through Saturday currently offer better conditions than Wednesday.

Five-Day Miami Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8 Wednesday, Nov. 4: Showers likely before 11 a.m., followed by additional showers and possible thunderstorms through the afternoon. Rain chance 70%, with a high near 83 degrees. A 20% chance of showers returns late Wednesday night, with a low around 77.

Thursday, Nov. 5: Sunny skies, with a high near 84 degrees. Northeast winds of 9 to 11 mph. Mostly clear Thursday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 76.

Friday, Nov. 6: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Northeast winds around 8 mph. Mostly clear Friday night, with a low around 75.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Sunny skies, with a high near 84 degrees. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms develops Saturday night, with temperatures falling to around 73.

Sunday, Nov. 8: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Otherwise mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a low around 72.