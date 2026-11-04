Pennsylvania Weather Alert Nov. 5-8: Up to 2 Inches of Rain Friday in Philadelphia Before Temperatures Drop 14 Degrees

Photo: Country Herald

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Rain-soaked streets and potentially heavy downpours could replace Philadelphia's warm November weather Friday, with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall possible before temperatures tumble into the 40s this weekend.

The National Weather Service projects an 80% chance of rain Friday, Nov. 6, with thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.

The approaching wet weather follows temperatures reaching the mid-70s, setting up a noticeable change for commuters and residents planning weekend activities.

Friday, Nov. 6: Up to 2 Inches of Rain Possible According to the National Weather Service in Philadelphia, rain chances increase Thursday as a developing weather system approaches the region.

Thursday brings a 40% chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m., with temperatures reaching approximately 74 degrees.

Rain becomes more widespread Thursday night, particularly after 1 a.m., when precipitation chances climb to 80%.

By Friday, rain is expected before 1 p.m., followed by additional showers and possible thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible Friday, making it the wettest period in the current five-day outlook.

Temperatures reach approximately 70 degrees before cooler conditions begin arriving.

Drivers traveling Interstate 95, Interstate 76 and surrounding Philadelphia roadways should prepare for wet pavement and reduced visibility during heavier showers.

Allow additional travel time if rain intensifies during afternoon commuting hours.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Rain Clears, Temperatures Drop Into the 40s Philadelphia's weather changes considerably Saturday as rain exits and sunshine returns.

The National Weather Service expects mostly sunny skies, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 66 degrees.

Saturday night brings a sharper temperature decline, with lows falling to around 44 degrees.

That represents a 31-degree difference from Wednesday's expected high of 75 degrees.

Sunday continues the cooler pattern, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 61 degrees.

Residents planning leaf cleanup, outdoor projects or weekend gatherings should find more favorable conditions Saturday and Sunday.

November Cooldown: Could Freezing Weather Follow? The cooling trend continues into early next week, although temperatures remain above freezing.

Sunday night lows fall to approximately 43 degrees, while Monday night could reach 42 degrees.

Those temperatures are chilly but do not support a frost, freeze or flash-freezing forecast.

The NOAA Weather Prediction Center reports rainfall spreading across the eastern United States as frontal systems move through the country.

Philadelphia's local forecast includes possible Friday thunderstorms, but it does not identify a specific tornado threat.

Five-Day Philadelphia Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8 Wednesday, Nov. 4: Patchy fog before 7 a.m., followed by sunny skies. High near 75 degrees, with southerly winds increasing to 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low around 60.

Thursday, Nov. 5: A 40% chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Rain chances increase to 80% Thursday night, with a low around 63.

Friday, Nov. 6: Rain with an 80% chance of precipitation. Rainfall between 1 and 2 inches possible. Thunderstorms possible between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. High near 70. Rain remains likely Friday night, with a low around 54.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Mostly sunny skies, with a high near 66 degrees. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with temperatures falling to around 44.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a low around 43.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 9-10 and Beyond Monday should remain mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 61 degrees. Tuesday brings sunshine and a high near 63.

No verified six- to 10-day outlook was provided to establish specific snowfall, freezing or precipitation probabilities later in November.