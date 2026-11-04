New York Weather Alert Nov. 5-7: 1-2 Inches of Rain Possible Friday in NYC

Photo: Country Herald

NEW YORK, NY – Umbrellas, wet pavement and potentially heavy showers could define Friday across New York City, where 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible before a cooler November weekend.

The National Weather Service projects a 90% chance of precipitation Friday, Nov. 6, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m.

Rain chances begin increasing Thursday, setting up a potentially soggy Friday commute before conditions improve Saturday.

Friday, Nov. 6: Up to 2 Inches of Rain Possible According to the National Weather Service, Thursday brings a 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., with temperatures reaching 70 degrees.

Rain becomes more widespread Thursday night, when precipitation chances climb to 80%. Temperatures remain relatively mild, falling to approximately 65 degrees.

By Friday, showers are expected throughout the day, with rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thunderstorms could develop after 1 p.m., although no specific severe thunderstorm threat is identified in the supplied New York City forecast.

Friday's high reaches approximately 67 degrees.

Drivers should prepare for wet roads and reduced visibility during heavier showers. Allow extra travel time if rainfall becomes persistent during commuting hours.

Showers remain likely Friday evening, with a 60% precipitation chance and temperatures falling toward 58 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7: Rain Chances Fall, Cooler Weekend Begins Saturday brings improving weather as the chance of showers decreases to 30%, mainly before 1 p.m.

Mostly sunny skies are expected afterward, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 66 degrees.

Saturday night turns noticeably cooler, with temperatures falling to around 50 degrees.

Sunday continues the cooling trend, bringing mostly sunny skies and a high near 61 degrees.

That represents an 11-degree decline from Wednesday's expected 72-degree high.

For residents hoping to clear fallen leaves or complete outdoor projects, Saturday afternoon and Sunday currently offer better opportunities than Friday.

November Temperature Drop: What Happens Next? The National Weather Service expects cooler but generally dry conditions to continue into early next week.

Monday should reach approximately 60 degrees, while Tuesday could climb to 62.

Nighttime temperatures fall into the upper 40s, including a projected low near 47 degrees Monday night.

Despite the cooling trend, no snow or freezing temperatures appear in the supplied forecast.

The NOAA Weather Prediction Center reports rainfall spreading into the eastern United States this week as frontal systems advance across the country.

However, the broader discussion does not establish a specific tornado or severe weather threat for New York City.

Five-Day New York City Weather Outlook: Nov. 4-8 Wednesday, Nov. 4: Sunny skies with a high near 72 degrees. Southwest winds of 5 to 11 mph. Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low around 62.

Thursday, Nov. 5: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Rain chances increase to 80% Thursday night, with a low around 65.

Friday, Nov. 6: Showers with a 90% chance of precipitation. Rainfall between 1 and 2 inches possible, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. High near 67. Showers remain likely Friday night, with a low around 58.

Saturday, Nov. 7: A 30% chance of showers before 1 p.m., followed by mostly sunny skies. High near 66. Partly cloudy Saturday night, with a low around 50.

Sunday, Nov. 8: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Partly cloudy Sunday night, with temperatures falling to around 48.

Looking Ahead: Nov. 9-10 and Beyond Monday and Tuesday favor mostly sunny conditions, with afternoon highs near 60 and 62 degrees.

The supplied information does not include a verified six- to 10-day probability outlook. Specific snowfall or freezing risks later in November cannot yet be established.

For now, Friday's potential 1 to 2 inches of rain remains the main weather development to monitor.