Country Club Hills has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from entry-level theatre roles to restaurant management with strong pay and benefits.

Here are several local options worth a look:

Employer: Marcus Theatres – Country Club Hills, IL

Marcus Theatres – Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Not listed

Work in a state-of-the-art movie theatre kitchen cooking to recipe in a fast-paced, team setting. Perks include competitive wages, flexible schedules, free movies, and benefits if you move into full-time hours.

Employer: Marcus Theatres – Country Club Hills, IL

Marcus Theatres – Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: Not listed

Mix drinks and serve guests in a professional bar and restaurant environment inside the theatre. You get flexible or set schedules, free movies, paid uniforms, and a paid training program.

Employer: Marcus Theatres – Country Club Hills, IL

Marcus Theatres – Type: Part-time, variable shifts

Part-time, variable shifts Starting Pay: $15.00/hr

Front-line role handling concessions, food prep, cleaning, and guest service. Good fit if you want entry-level work with growth potential and like a busy, social environment (plus free movies).

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) – Country Club Hills, IL

– Country Club Hills, IL Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $22–$25 per hour (plus potential bonuses)

Help run a single Panda Express location, from leading the team to hitting financial and guest-service goals. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths into higher management.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.