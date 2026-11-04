🏭 Multiple Production Openings in Council Grove, KS

Council Grove’s manufacturing scene is steady and hiring, especially for hands-on roles on the plant floor. If you like working with machines and staying active, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: ALKEGEN

ALKEGEN Location: Council Grove, KS (Alkegen Manufacturing Facility)

(Alkegen Manufacturing Facility) Type: Full-time

Shifts: 1st Shift (Mon–Thu, 5:00 AM – 3:30 PM) and 2nd Shift (Mon–Thu, 3:00 PM – 1:30 AM)

and Salary: Not listed

You’ll set up, run, and monitor production machines, load/unload materials, and keep an eye on quality. Training is provided, so this can be a solid entry into manufacturing if you’re reliable, safety-focused, and able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Note: This role also appears on other sites (LinkedIn and Indeed) with the same details. The link above goes to one main posting so you can start there.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many plants train on the job and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.