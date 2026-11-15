Council Bluffs has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, working outside, or keeping spaces looking sharp.

Here are a few strong picks in Building & Grounds Maintenance around Council Bluffs, IA:

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.55–$53.48/hour

Work on RVs doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs, with clear diagnostic and repair tasks. Good fit if you have trade school or tech experience and want strong hourly pay plus benefits like PTO, 401(k), and medical.

Employer: Perficut

Perficut Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed) Outdoor role mowing, trimming, planting, and cleaning commercial properties, with year-round work, overtime in busy seasons, and winter snow removal hours. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and uniforms.

Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.38/hour

Keep a busy bowling and entertainment center clean, guest-ready, and running smoothly, with light building maintenance and event setup. Includes fun perks like free bowling and attractions, food discounts, and access to benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.