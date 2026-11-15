Council Bluffs has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and flexible healthcare roles right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and looking for a change.

Employer: BK Behavior

BK Behavior Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Volunteer / Part-time to start

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with kids with autism using ABA therapy in homes and community settings. Same-day pay, flexible schedule, paid training, and chances to grow toward BCBA programs make this great if you want experience in behavioral health or education.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs)

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.67 – $22.14 per hour

Support nurses and doctors in a busy ER with direct patient care, vitals, transport, and basic clerical tasks. You’ll need IA CNA and BLS/CPR, and you’ll get fast-paced experience across many types of emergencies.

Employer: Grifols (via Xtalks listing)

(via Xtalks listing) Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Internship / Entry-level

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level phlebotomy role in a plasma center with training provided. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, strong customer service skills, and want to build a career in lab or donor services.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Travel RN, 13-week contract

Salary: Estimated $2,145 per week (36 hrs/week, nights)

Travel Stepdown RN contract with 12-hour night shifts and strong weekly pay. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel perks if you like mixing solid income with short-term assignments.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.