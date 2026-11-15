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🏥 Council Bluffs Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Council Bluffs has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and flexible healthcare roles right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and looking for a change.
RBT – Hiring Registered Behavior Technicians Now
- Employer: BK Behavior
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Volunteer / Part-time to start
- Salary: Not listed
Work one-on-one with kids with autism using ABA therapy in homes and community settings. Same-day pay, flexible schedule, paid training, and chances to grow toward BCBA programs make this great if you want experience in behavioral health or education.
Emergency Room Technician
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health (CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs)
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15.67 – $22.14 per hour
Support nurses and doctors in a busy ER with direct patient care, vitals, transport, and basic clerical tasks. You’ll need IA CNA and BLS/CPR, and you’ll get fast-paced experience across many types of emergencies.
Phlebotomist – We Train
- Employer: Grifols (via Xtalks listing)
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Internship / Entry-level
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level phlebotomy role in a plasma center with training provided. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, strong customer service skills, and want to build a career in lab or donor services.
Travel PCU / Stepdown RN – $2,145 per week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Travel RN, 13-week contract
- Salary: Estimated $2,145 per week (36 hrs/week, nights)
Travel Stepdown RN contract with 12-hour night shifts and strong weekly pay. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel perks if you like mixing solid income with short-term assignments.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.