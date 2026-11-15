Looking for a new feline friend in Council Bluffs, IA? These adoptable cats are waiting at Midlands Humane Society for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Midlands Humane Society

Phone: (712) 396-2270

Pamela is a beautiful brown tabby with a long, fluffy coat. If you love brushing and pampering a cat, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Pamela and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Midlands Humane Society

Phone: (712) 396-2270

Harrison Daniel is a handsome orange boy with a budget-friendly adoption fee, perfect if you’re ready to open your home and heart.

👉 Meet Harrison Daniel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby/white

Brown tabby/white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Midlands Humane Society

Phone: (712) 396-2270

Jensen has a classic tabby-and-white coat and is looking for a calm, loving home to call his own.

👉 Meet Jensen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/brown tabby

White/brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Midlands Humane Society

Phone: (712) 396-2270

Ellie’s pretty white and brown tabby markings make her stand out. She’s ready for a safe indoor home and a soft spot to nap.

👉 Meet Ellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Midlands Humane Society

Phone: (712) 396-2270

Sky Walker is a striking orange cat hoping for a forever family who will keep him safe and loved indoors.

👉 Meet Sky Walker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Council Bluffs area, consider visiting Midlands Humane Society or giving them a call at (712) 396-2270 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.