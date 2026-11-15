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🐱 Friendly Council Bluffs Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in Council Bluffs, IA? These adoptable cats are waiting at Midlands Humane Society for a cozy home and a family to love.
Pamela
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Midlands Humane Society
- Phone: (712) 396-2270
Pamela is a beautiful brown tabby with a long, fluffy coat. If you love brushing and pampering a cat, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Pamela and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harrison Daniel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Midlands Humane Society
- Phone: (712) 396-2270
Harrison Daniel is a handsome orange boy with a budget-friendly adoption fee, perfect if you’re ready to open your home and heart.
👉 Meet Harrison Daniel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jensen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby/white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Midlands Humane Society
- Phone: (712) 396-2270
Jensen has a classic tabby-and-white coat and is looking for a calm, loving home to call his own.
👉 Meet Jensen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ellie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Midlands Humane Society
- Phone: (712) 396-2270
Ellie’s pretty white and brown tabby markings make her stand out. She’s ready for a safe indoor home and a soft spot to nap.
👉 Meet Ellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sky Walker
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Midlands Humane Society
- Phone: (712) 396-2270
Sky Walker is a striking orange cat hoping for a forever family who will keep him safe and loved indoors.
👉 Meet Sky Walker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Council Bluffs area, consider visiting Midlands Humane Society or giving them a call at (712) 396-2270 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.