Council Bluffs has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few local roles where your care and calm can really matter.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Sevita (REM Community Services) Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.25/hour with on-demand/daily pay

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. You’ll help with daily living, personal care, outings, and goals like budgeting and nutrition, with training, growth paths, and full benefits if you move into 32+ hours/week.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide person-centered care in home and community settings, including daily living support, personal care, medication reminders, and community outings. Good fit if you like teamwork, ongoing training, and helping people build skills and independence.

Employer: Taskforce Delta One (non-profit)

(non-profit) Location: Council Bluffs, IA (hybrid/on-call)

(hybrid/on-call) Type: Volunteer, Full-time or Part-time availability

Pay: Unpaid (volunteer role)

Stand beside youth and families during tough legal and advocacy situations, including being present in court and helping document case details. This is a good match if you’re calm under pressure, can keep strict confidentiality, and want to support K–12 student safety in partnership with law enforcement and youth advocacy groups.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.