Council Bluffs has some strong leadership roles open right now in supply chain and purchasing. If you’ve got experience running inventory, vendors, or production flow, these are worth a look.

Employer: JBS USA (JBS Prepared Foods)

JBS USA (JBS Prepared Foods) Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time (listed as OTHER)

Full-time (listed as OTHER) Salary: Not listed

Lead the procurement department for one of the world’s largest meat companies in a fast-growing prepared foods plant. You’ll manage all plant spend, oversee an inventory team (3 direct reports), support R&D on new packaging and ingredients, and partner closely with operations to keep production running smoothly. Role is Mon–Fri with some weekends, in a production setting (cold, noisy, slippery floors).

Employer: Forza

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full supply chain for a growing company: purchasing, production scheduling, inventory, and supplier relationships. You’ll report to senior leadership, manage and develop a small team, handle high-value vendor negotiations, drive cost savings, and keep ERP data, KPIs, and inventory tight across raw materials, WIP, and finished goods.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on requirements and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.