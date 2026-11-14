Council Bluffs has some strong sales roles right now, especially if you like building relationships and don’t mind being on the road or on your feet. Here are a few of the best options open today.

Employer: Harrah's Iowa | Horseshoe Iowa | Hilton Garden Inn (Caesars Entertainment)

Harrah's Iowa | Horseshoe Iowa | Hilton Garden Inn (Caesars Entertainment) Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (VIP casino host / account management level)

High-touch role working with VIP casino guests, both in person and by phone. You’ll own a book of top players, host special events, and use marketing and sales skills to grow revenue while delivering luxury-level service.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: 1st year earning potential: $75,000–$85,000 (base + uncapped commission) + truck

Outside B2B sales role selling power, pump, and climate control solutions to industrial and construction clients. Good fit if you like consultative selling, managing a territory, and want strong benefits plus a company truck.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $50,000–$150,000+ total annual compensation (base + commission)

Front-line sales role helping customers buy RVs, from walk-throughs to closing the deal. Great if you’re energetic, like weekend work, and want high commission potential with training and solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.