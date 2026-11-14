Healthcare hiring is steady in Council Bluffs, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or ready to lead a team.

Below are several local roles worth a look right now.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs)

CommonSpirit Health (CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs) Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $33.84 – $50.34/hour

Lead a busy hospital lab, guide techs, and help set goals, budgets, and quality standards. Good fit if you have a biology/chemistry bachelor’s, 5+ years in a moderate/high complexity lab, and ASCP (or equivalent) certification, and want a bigger voice in how care is delivered.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs)

CommonSpirit Health (CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs) Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.11 – $34.38/hour

Keep the hospital pharmacy running smoothly by managing medication inventory, automated dispensing systems, and controlled substances. Great for detail‑oriented techs with an IA Pharmacy Tech license and 2+ years recent pharmacy experience who like systems, problem‑solving, and being the go‑to person for operations.

Employer: DaVita

Location: 300 West Broadway, Suite 150, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards; see posting)

Hands‑on role in an outpatient dialysis clinic, supporting patients with end‑stage renal disease under RN supervision. Offers paid training, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), and clear career paths—good entry point if you have a high school diploma/GED and want to grow in healthcare.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles in Council Bluffs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.