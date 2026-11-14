Council Bluffs has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from entry-level grocery roles to cafe management. Good mix of flexible hours and growth paths if you like working with people.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run Hy-Vee’s popular Hy-Chi department by taking customer orders, preparing food, and keeping the area stocked and clean. Daytime shifts and on-the-job training make this a good fit if you’re friendly, like a fast pace, and want to learn food service basics.

Alternate posting of the same role: Indeed listing

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Listed as Internship (management role)

Listed as (management role) Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive pay and quarterly bonuses)

Lead a Panera bakery-cafe with a focus on people, guest experience, and smooth operations. This role comes with management responsibility plus perks like free on-shift meals, paid time off, insurance options, 401(k) with match, and leadership development.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Listed as Internship (shift leadership role)

Listed as (shift leadership role) Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive pay and quarterly bonuses)

Help run shifts, coach team members, and keep food quality and service standards high. Good step if you have some restaurant experience and want to grow into higher management while still working hands-on with guests and the team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; food and hospitality roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.