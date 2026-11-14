undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from entry-level grocery roles to cafe management. Good mix of flexible hours and growth paths if you like working with people.
Hy-Chi Department Clerk (Daytime Shifts)
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run Hy-Vee’s popular Hy-Chi department by taking customer orders, preparing food, and keeping the area stocked and clean. Daytime shifts and on-the-job training make this a good fit if you’re friendly, like a fast pace, and want to learn food service basics.
Alternate posting of the same role: Indeed listing
Assistant General Manager
- Employer: Panera Bread
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Listed as Internship (management role)
- Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive pay and quarterly bonuses)
Lead a Panera bakery-cafe with a focus on people, guest experience, and smooth operations. This role comes with management responsibility plus perks like free on-shift meals, paid time off, insurance options, 401(k) with match, and leadership development.
Team Manager
- Employer: Panera Bread
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Listed as Internship (shift leadership role)
- Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive pay and quarterly bonuses)
Help run shifts, coach team members, and keep food quality and service standards high. Good step if you have some restaurant experience and want to grow into higher management while still working hands-on with guests and the team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; food and hospitality roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.