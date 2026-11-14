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🎓 Council Bluffs Education Jobs with Multiple Openings
Council Bluffs has some solid education openings right now, from hands-on trades training to early childhood care. If you like teaching and helping people grow, these are worth a look.
Boiler Training Specialist
- Employer: Rasmussen Mechanical Services
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA (travel in IA, NE, SD, CO)
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Salary: Not listed
New role where you build and lead boiler training for customers. Great fit if you’re an experienced boiler operator or stationary engineer who wants weekday hours, some travel, and the chance to teach instead of work rotating plant shifts.
Full Time Fire Science & EMS Instructor
- Employer: Iowa Western Community College
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA (multiple campus/clinical sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach Fire Science and EMS across classroom, lab, simulation, and clinical settings. Ideal if you’re a paramedic with fire/EMS experience who enjoys mentoring, using different teaching formats, and staying current with industry standards.
Childcare Worker
- Employer: The Learning Journey Daycare/Preschool
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Salary: $13.50 – $15.00 per hour
Daytime, Monday–Friday role working directly with kids and families in a daycare/preschool setting. Good option if you’re energetic, outgoing, and want steady daytime hours with no nights or weekends.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the employer site, and it might be a better fit than it looks at first glance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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