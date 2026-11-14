Council Bluffs has some solid education openings right now, from hands-on trades training to early childhood care. If you like teaching and helping people grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rasmussen Mechanical Services

Rasmussen Mechanical Services Location: Council Bluffs, IA (travel in IA, NE, SD, CO)

(travel in IA, NE, SD, CO) Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Salary: Not listed

New role where you build and lead boiler training for customers. Great fit if you’re an experienced boiler operator or stationary engineer who wants weekday hours, some travel, and the chance to teach instead of work rotating plant shifts.

Employer: Iowa Western Community College

Location: Council Bluffs, IA (multiple campus/clinical sites)

(multiple campus/clinical sites) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Teach Fire Science and EMS across classroom, lab, simulation, and clinical settings. Ideal if you’re a paramedic with fire/EMS experience who enjoys mentoring, using different teaching formats, and staying current with industry standards.

Employer: The Learning Journey Daycare/Preschool

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Salary: $13.50 – $15.00 per hour

Daytime, Monday–Friday role working directly with kids and families in a daycare/preschool setting. Good option if you’re energetic, outgoing, and want steady daytime hours with no nights or weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the employer site, and it might be a better fit than it looks at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.