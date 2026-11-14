undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Council Bluffs Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Council Bluffs has some solid front-line and supervisor roles right now, from hotels to big-box retail. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Guest Service Agent (Harrah's)
- Employer: Caesars Entertainment (Harrah’s Council Bluffs)
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role checking guests in and out, handling questions, and processing payments. Good fit if you’re friendly, calm under pressure, and comfortable working around crowds, noise, and casino environments.
Store Manager in Training – Dollar Tree (Market Place Dr.)
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 3271 Market Place Dr., Council Bluffs, IA 51501
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus potential)
Lead a store while you learn the ropes of merchandising, hiring, and daily operations. Comes with benefits like PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and employee discounts.
Store Manager in Training – Dollar Tree (N Broadway)
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 1139 N Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus potential)
Similar training program and duties as the Market Place Dr. role, but at a different store location. Good for experienced retail leaders who want growth and a clear path to running a store.
Service Advisor
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Estimated Total Pay: $50,000 – $75,000+ per year (base + uncapped commission)
Help RV customers with repair and service needs, give estimates, and keep them updated on progress. Great if you have auto/RV or service desk experience and like commission-based pay plus benefits, PTO, 401(k), and discounts.
Meat/Produce Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3150
- Location: 1800 N 16th St, Council Bluffs, IA 51501
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18 – $34 per hour + possible premium pay and performance incentives
Lead the fresh foods area, keep meat and produce stocked, rotated, and food-safe, and support your team on the floor. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO/PPTO, 401(k), stock purchase, and paid education through Live Better U.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.