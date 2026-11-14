Council Bluffs has some solid front-line and supervisor roles right now, from hotels to big-box retail. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment (Harrah’s Council Bluffs)

Caesars Entertainment (Harrah’s Council Bluffs) Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role checking guests in and out, handling questions, and processing payments. Good fit if you’re friendly, calm under pressure, and comfortable working around crowds, noise, and casino environments.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 3271 Market Place Dr., Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus potential)

Lead a store while you learn the ropes of merchandising, hiring, and daily operations. Comes with benefits like PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and employee discounts.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 1139 N Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus potential)

Similar training program and duties as the Market Place Dr. role, but at a different store location. Good for experienced retail leaders who want growth and a clear path to running a store.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time

Estimated Total Pay: $50,000 – $75,000+ per year (base + uncapped commission)

Help RV customers with repair and service needs, give estimates, and keep them updated on progress. Great if you have auto/RV or service desk experience and like commission-based pay plus benefits, PTO, 401(k), and discounts.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3150

Location: 1800 N 16th St, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $34 per hour + possible premium pay and performance incentives

Lead the fresh foods area, keep meat and produce stocked, rotated, and food-safe, and support your team on the floor. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, PTO/PPTO, 401(k), stock purchase, and paid education through Live Better U.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.