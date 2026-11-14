Council Bluffs has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hotels to housing to heavy equipment. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: ZMC Hotels

ZMC Hotels Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Full-time (plus seasonal options)

(plus seasonal options) Pay: Not listed

This hotel housekeeping role is all about keeping guest rooms clean and stocked—linens, toiletries, and basic cleaning. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), hotel discounts, bonuses, and DailyPay.

Employer: JBS USA

JBS USA Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, Pay: Weekly pay + $1/hr shift differential (exact base not listed)

Industrial maintenance role in a prepared foods plant, troubleshooting production equipment. Offers weekly pay, vacation after 1 year, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) and more. Prior production maintenance experience required.

Employer: Pillar Property Management

Pillar Property Management Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (range not listed here)

You’ll handle work orders and repairs across residential and commercial properties—plumbing, lighting, appliances, HVAC troubleshooting, and unit turns. Local company with a supportive team; apply by resume or contact mindi@pillarpropmgmt.com / 712-796-3271.

Employer: Pillar Property Management

Pillar Property Management Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$35.00 per hour, ~40 hrs/week

Hands-on property maintenance for commercial and residential buildings—plumbing fixes, drywall, painting, doors/locks, appliances, and make-ready turns. Benefits available and steady in-person work around Council Bluffs.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Herc Rentals Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $22.00 per hour

Keep the rental yard clean, organized, and safe—loading/unloading equipment, staging orders, and doing basic checks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, and more, plus a clear path to roles like driver or mechanic.

Employer: Talon Development

Talon Development Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + bonus opportunities (exact rate not listed)

Apartment/community maintenance role covering service requests, turns, preventative work, and curb appeal. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, tools, training, and growth in a growing property portfolio.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Mobile detailing at customers’ locations—interior and exterior cleaning, waxing, and polishing. Great if you already have your own detailing gear, like working solo, and want flexible, on-the-go work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and gives you a better feel. A quick application today could land you steady work before the next month rolls around.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.