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🔧 Council Bluffs Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $35/hr
Council Bluffs has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hotels to housing to heavy equipment. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.
Housekeeping
- Employer: ZMC Hotels
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time (plus seasonal options)
- Pay: Not listed
This hotel housekeeping role is all about keeping guest rooms clean and stocked—linens, toiletries, and basic cleaning. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), hotel discounts, bonuses, and DailyPay.
MAINTENANCE HOURLY 2ND SHIFT (CB2)
- Employer: JBS USA
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: Weekly pay + $1/hr shift differential (exact base not listed)
Industrial maintenance role in a prepared foods plant, troubleshooting production equipment. Offers weekly pay, vacation after 1 year, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) and more. Prior production maintenance experience required.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Pillar Property Management
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience (range not listed here)
You’ll handle work orders and repairs across residential and commercial properties—plumbing, lighting, appliances, HVAC troubleshooting, and unit turns. Local company with a supportive team; apply by resume or contact mindi@pillarpropmgmt.com / 712-796-3271.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Pillar Property Management
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$35.00 per hour, ~40 hrs/week
Hands-on property maintenance for commercial and residential buildings—plumbing fixes, drywall, painting, doors/locks, appliances, and make-ready turns. Benefits available and steady in-person work around Council Bluffs.
Yard Technician - Council Bluffs IA
- Employer: Herc Rentals
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Around $22.00 per hour
Keep the rental yard clean, organized, and safe—loading/unloading equipment, staging orders, and doing basic checks. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, tuition help, and more, plus a clear path to roles like driver or mechanic.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Talon Development
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly + bonus opportunities (exact rate not listed)
Apartment/community maintenance role covering service requests, turns, preventative work, and curb appeal. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, tools, training, and growth in a growing property portfolio.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Mobile detailing at customers’ locations—interior and exterior cleaning, waxing, and polishing. Great if you already have your own detailing gear, like working solo, and want flexible, on-the-go work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and gives you a better feel. A quick application today could land you steady work before the next month rolls around.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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