📅 Free 2027 Veterans Resource Festival & Family Fun Day

The Pottawattamie County Veterans Resource Festival is set for Saturday, April 24, 2027, from 10:00am–3:00pm at 623 6th Ave, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.

This free event brings together dozens of organizations that offer benefits and services to veterans, current servicemembers, and their families. It’s a one‑stop place to ask questions, get connected to resources, and learn what support is available.

The American Legion Family Post 2 will also host their Family Fun Day at the same time, with face painting, games, and more.

The festival is free and open to the public, so you can simply show up during event hours.