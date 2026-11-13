📅 After-school leather keychain craft for kids

Kids can stop by the Council Bluffs Public Library after school to design their own leather keychain. This activity is most appropriate for children in kindergarten through 6th grade and is a drop-in program, so you don’t need to register.

The Library has also announced that, based on community feedback from the Elevate 2050 Comprehensive Plan downtown sessions, the library parking lot will offer free parking for a three-month trial starting October 1. The goal is to make it easier for everyone to access the library.

Bring your kids to get creative and enjoy easier access with the temporary free parking in the library lot during the trial period.