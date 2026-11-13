Looking for a new feline friend in Council Bluffs, IA? These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting for loving homes and cozy laps.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born 10/12/26)

Baby kitten (born 10/12/26) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $125 (or adopt 2 kittens, get $25 off the second)

(or adopt 2 kittens, get the second) Shelter: Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue

Location: Foster home near Council Bluffs, IA

Boise is part of a litter being raised in a loving foster home until they are at least 8 weeks old. He will be available for adoption on 12/21/26, but you can apply now so he’s ready to go home when he’s old enough.

👉 Meet Boise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born 10/12/26)

Baby kitten (born 10/12/26) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $125 (or adopt 2 kittens, get $25 off the second)

(or adopt 2 kittens, get the second) Shelter: Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue

Location: Foster home near Council Bluffs, IA

Pocono is another tiny member of this fostered kitten crew. She’ll stay in her foster home until she’s at least 8 weeks old and will be ready for adoption on 12/21/26. You’re encouraged to apply early, especially if you’re thinking of adopting a pair.

👉 Meet Pocono and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born 10/12/26)

Baby kitten (born 10/12/26) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $125 (or adopt 2 kittens, get $25 off the second)

(or adopt 2 kittens, get the second) Shelter: Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue

Location: Foster home near Council Bluffs, IA

Catalina is a littermate to Boise and Pocono, also being cared for in a foster home until she’s old enough. She’ll be available for adoption on 12/21/26, and the rescue encourages early applications so she can move straight into her forever home.

👉 Meet Catalina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born 9/2/26)

Baby kitten (born 9/2/26) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $125 (or adopt 2 kittens, get $25 off the second)

(or adopt 2 kittens, get the second) Shelter: Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue

Location: Council Bluffs, IA area

Luciano is part of the Opera Ensemble litter and is now old enough to go to his own home. He is described as friendly, loves people, and LOVES to play. Adoption includes access to lifetime free relationship-based training for any behavioral problems (not obedience training).

👉 Meet Luciano and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red

Orange or Red Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Midlands Humane Society

Phone: (712) 396-2270

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Jackson is a young orange/red Domestic Shorthair at Midlands Humane Society. For full details on his personality, medical status, and whether he’s a good fit for your home, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Jackson and learn more on adoptapet

Name on listing: Barn Cat

Barn Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Midlands Humane Society

Phone: (712) 396-2270

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

This adult tortoiseshell “Barn Cat” may be a good fit for a more working or outdoor home setup. Contact the shelter to learn about her temperament, ideal environment, and any special needs.

👉 View Barn Cat’s profile on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, now is a wonderful time to reach out to Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue and Midlands Humane Society. Even if you’re not ready to adopt, please share these kitties with friends and neighbors in the Council Bluffs area.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.