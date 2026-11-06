🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Council Bluffs

Looking for a new feline friend in Council Bluffs, IA? These adoptable kittens are hoping for loving homes and a cozy spot on your couch.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born 9/2/26)

Baby kitten (born 9/2/26) Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $125 (or adopt 2 kittens and get $25 off the second)

(or adopt 2 kittens and get the second) Shelter: Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue

Kiri is part of the Opera Ensemble litter. She’ll be ready to go to her forever home on 11/11/26, but you can apply now so everything is set when she’s old enough to leave. The adoption fee includes a lifetime of free relationship-based training for any behavioral problems.

👉 Meet Kiri and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Midlands Humane Society

Phone: (712) 396-2270

Biff is a handsome gray/blue kitten waiting at Midlands Humane Society. Call the shelter to ask about his personality, health, and whether he’s a good match for your home.

👉 Meet Biff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Midlands Humane Society

Phone: (712) 396-2270

Bill is a sleek black kitten looking for a family to grow up with. The team at Midlands Humane Society can share more about his temperament and care needs.

👉 Meet Bill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Midlands Humane Society

Phone: (712) 396-2270

Hal is another adorable black kitten at Midlands Humane Society. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about him and see if he’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Hal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Council Bluffs area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these kittens. Visit the shelter websites, call with questions, and submit an application to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.