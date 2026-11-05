undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Council Bluffs Retail Jobs: Multiple Flexible Roles Hiring
Council Bluffs has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from casinos to grocery to thrift. Good options here if you like staying busy and talking with people.
Cashier Caesars Rewards
- Employer: Harrah's Iowa | Horseshoe Iowa | Hilton Garden Inn (Caesars Entertainment)
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle cash, Caesars Rewards sign-ups, and ticket redemptions in a fast-paced casino setting. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can stand and walk a full shift, and don’t mind working around smoke, crowds, and noise.
Fast and Fresh Cook / Clerk
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Part-time (night & weekend shifts required)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line customer role at Hy-Vee’s Fast & Fresh, mixing cashier work, stocking, and light cleaning. Great if you like helping shoppers, staying active, and don’t mind working in a fast-paced, sometimes outdoor environment (lot, pumps, etc.).
Retail Production Associate
- Employer: Thrift World
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–3:30 pm)
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discount
Daytime schedule sorting donations, pricing items, stocking, and helping customers in a thrift store setting. Nice option if you want steady weekday hours, like thrifting, and want room to grow with benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.