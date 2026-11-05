🛒 Council Bluffs Retail Jobs: Multiple Flexible Roles Hiring

Council Bluffs has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from casinos to grocery to thrift. Good options here if you like staying busy and talking with people.

Employer: Harrah's Iowa | Horseshoe Iowa | Hilton Garden Inn (Caesars Entertainment)

Harrah's Iowa | Horseshoe Iowa | Hilton Garden Inn (Caesars Entertainment) Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle cash, Caesars Rewards sign-ups, and ticket redemptions in a fast-paced casino setting. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can stand and walk a full shift, and don’t mind working around smoke, crowds, and noise.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Part-time (night & weekend shifts required)

(night & weekend shifts required) Salary: Not listed

Front-line customer role at Hy-Vee’s Fast & Fresh, mixing cashier work, stocking, and light cleaning. Great if you like helping shoppers, staying active, and don’t mind working in a fast-paced, sometimes outdoor environment (lot, pumps, etc.).

Employer: Thrift World

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs, IA Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–3:30 pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discount

Daytime schedule sorting donations, pricing items, stocking, and helping customers in a thrift store setting. Nice option if you want steady weekday hours, like thrifting, and want room to grow with benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.