🏗️ Council Bluffs Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Council Bluffs is busy with big builds and high-tech facilities right now. If you’re in engineering, there are some strong options here—from data centers to food plants to major construction projects.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

JE Dunn Construction Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level construction engineering role on advanced industrial, data center, and semiconductor projects. You’ll be on-site helping with safety, quality, estimating, scheduling, and close-out while learning from a large national contractor.

Employer: JBS USA – JBS Prepared Foods

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time (listed as “Other”)

Full-time (listed as “Other”) Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Senior engineering leader for a prepared foods plant, overseeing maintenance, utilities (including ammonia refrigeration), automation, and a team of supervisors. Good fit if you have 10+ years in industrial maintenance, food processing experience, and want a mix of strategy and hands-on problem solving.

Employer: Google

Location: Council Bluffs, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,000 – $200,000 + 15% bonus + equity + benefits

Lead mechanical systems for a large Google data center—HVAC, chillers, cooling towers, and efficiency (PUE/WUE). Ideal if you have 9+ years with commercial/industrial HVAC and 4+ years in data centers or similar critical facilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—big employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.