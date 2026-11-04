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Council Bluffs
🛒 Council Bluffs Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
3 days ago
Council Bluffs has some nice options right now if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. A few of these roles also come with strong benefits and room to grow.
SEASONAL SALES LEAD
- Employer: Five Below
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Temporary, hourly
- Pay: Starts at $11.50/hour
- Help lead the crew in a fun, fast store, train teammates on customer service, and sometimes act as Manager on Duty. Good fit if you have 1+ year of management experience and want seasonal leadership experience in retail.
Assistant Store Manager – Full Time
- Employer: Palm Beach Tan (Ashley Lynn’s, Inc.)
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Lead a sales team, hit store goals, and keep the shop running smoothly day to day. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), free tanning, product discounts, and a clear path into store management.
Store Cashier I
- Employer: TravelCenters of America
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour
- Front-line role at a busy travel center, ringing up customers, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, meal discounts, and growth across a national network.
Retail Sales Representative
- Employer: TCC, Verizon Authorized Retailer
- Location: Council Bluffs, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Average $55,000–$65,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission, bonuses, profit sharing)
- Help customers with wireless plans and devices while building long-term relationships. Strong choice if you like a competitive, commission-driven setting and want big earning potential plus PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and Verizon discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and often has other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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