Cottonwood’s customer-facing jobs are looking strong right now, with solid hourly pay and a mix of indoor retail and outdoor adventure work. Here are a few standout roles hiring today.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Cottonwood, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $20.00/hour + monthly bonus

Lead a small team in a busy tool store, help customers, and keep the store clean and organized. Comes with bonus potential, paid time off, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, store discounts, and a clear path to promotion, with schedules between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Employer: Northwoods Powersports Adventures

Northwoods Powersports Adventures Location: Cottonwood, AZ 86326 (in person)

Type: Part-time (10–15 hrs/week)

Pay: $25.00/hour

Help visitors check in for UTV rentals, go over waivers and safety rules, answer trail questions, and pitch in with cleaning gear and basic trail rescues. This is a good fit if you enjoy powersports, want a flexible schedule, and like working outdoors in a fun, fast-paced setting.

Employer: Columbia Management Group (Columbia Self Storage)

Columbia Management Group (Columbia Self Storage) Location: Cottonwood, AZ 86326 (in person)

Type: Full-time (up to 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour + quarterly bonuses

Run a modern self-storage and RV facility and support three other Arizona locations. You’ll handle leasing, customer service, basic property checks, and light maintenance. Includes PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, health insurance options, mileage reimbursement, and training, with a steady 9 a.m.–5 p.m. schedule and Saturdays required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow or other openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.