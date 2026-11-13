Cottonwood’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing. If you like working with people, staying active, and being part of a team, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Sunridge Hotel Group (Hampton Inn & Suites Cottonwood)

Sunridge Hotel Group (Hampton Inn & Suites Cottonwood) Location: Cottonwood, AZ

Type: Part-time (weekends required, typical hours 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM )

(weekends required, typical hours ) Salary: Competitive wage plus tips (exact amount not listed)

Help keep guest rooms and linens fresh and spotless—sorting, washing, folding, and checking for stains. This role comes with reduced hotel rates, PTO, discounted health/dental/vision, pet insurance, counseling, 401(k) with match, and ticket discounts, great if you want steady hours and strong benefits.

Employer: EDEN

Location: Cottonwood, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,000 – $63,900 per year

Run day-to-day restaurant operations, lead front- and back-of-house, and keep service smooth and friendly. Good fit if you have restaurant or hospitality management experience and want a stable, in-person leadership role with responsibility for staff, service, and budgets.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Cottonwood, AZ (1100 East State Route 260, Suite C-3)

(1100 East State Route 260, Suite C-3) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy pizza store, manage the team, and keep operations running fast and accurate. This is a good step if you’ve worked your way up in restaurants and want room to grow within a big, well-known brand.

If something here looks like a match, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.