Mingus Swim Sends 17 Athletes to State Meet

Mingus Union High School is sending 17 Marauder swimmers to the Division III State Swimming Championships at Phoenix Country Day School after a record-breaking season that included a new school record in the Boys 200 Free Relay. Lane Armstrong, Beckham Bliss, Sterling Trezise, and Morgan Newell won 1st place in the Boys 200 Free Relay with a time of 1:31.80, breaking the school record set in 2018, while teammates earned top finishes in multiple events and new state qualifying times.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mingus Union High School