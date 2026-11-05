📋 Cottonwood Heights admin jobs with multiple front desk roles

Cottonwood Heights has some solid front desk and coordinator roles right now, especially if you like working with people and keeping a busy office running smoothly.

Employer: Western Veterinary Partners (Canyons Veterinary Clinic)

Western Veterinary Partners (Canyons Veterinary Clinic) Location: Cottonwood Heights, UT

Salary: $18 – $20 per hour

Type: Full-time (4x10 schedule, Mon–Fri)

Be the welcoming face at a busy vet clinic, handling multi-line phones, appointments, payments, and in-person client support. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, pet discount, and uniform allowance.

Employer: Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (22 Spa)

Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (22 Spa) Location: Cottonwood Heights, UT (worksite: 6686 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84121)

(worksite: 6686 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84121) Salary: $20 – $21 per hour

Type: Full-time, on-site

Front desk role at a high-end aesthetic spa, mixing reception, appointment scheduling, patient coordination, and checkout. Great fit if you have medical spa or clinic front desk experience and enjoy a polished, customer-focused setting.

Employer: Dynamic Physical Therapy

Location: Cottonwood Heights, UT

Salary: $16 – $19 per hour

Type: Full-time (approx. 32–40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri)

Help run the front desk at a family-run PT clinic, handling scheduling, insurance support, payments, and patient follow-up. Offers health & dental insurance, 401(k) with match, bonuses, profit sharing, flexible schedule, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.