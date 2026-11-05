⚠️ UDOT town hall in Cottonwood Heights on Nov 18

⚠️ City Council may attend UDOT town hall on Nov 18

A UDOT Town Hall Meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 6:00–7:00 p.m. in the Cottonwood Heights Community Room, 2277 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121.

A quorum of the Cottonwood Heights City Council may be present, but this is posted as a notice only.

If you need ADA accommodations, contact the Recorder’s office at 801-944-7015 or cityrecorder@ch.utah.gov at least 24 hours before the meeting.

You can submit written comments on any agenda item by emailing cityrecorder@ch.utah.gov no later than Tuesday at noon.

Council members may participate by phone; the call will be on speaker so everyone in the room can hear.

For questions, you can contact Tiffany Janzen, City Recorder, at tjanzen@ch.utah.gov.