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⚠️ UDOT town hall in Cottonwood Heights on Nov 18
⚠️ City Council may attend UDOT town hall on Nov 18
A UDOT Town Hall Meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 6:00–7:00 p.m. in the Cottonwood Heights Community Room, 2277 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121.
A quorum of the Cottonwood Heights City Council may be present, but this is posted as a notice only.
If you need ADA accommodations, contact the Recorder’s office at 801-944-7015 or cityrecorder@ch.utah.gov at least 24 hours before the meeting.
You can submit written comments on any agenda item by emailing cityrecorder@ch.utah.gov no later than Tuesday at noon.
Council members may participate by phone; the call will be on speaker so everyone in the room can hear.
For questions, you can contact Tiffany Janzen, City Recorder, at tjanzen@ch.utah.gov.
More Info: Notice | Public Notice Website
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