📢 Indoor Training Facility Q&A with possible council quorum

📢 City Q&A on Indoor Training Facility – Possible Council Quorum

A community Question & Answer session about the Indoor Training Facility is scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 6:00–7:00 p.m. in the Cottonwood Heights Community Room, 2277 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121.

A quorum of the Cottonwood Heights City Council may be present, but this is noticed as a potential quorum, not a formal council meeting.

If you need ADA accommodations, contact the Recorder’s Office at 801-944-7015 or cityrecorder@ch.utah.gov at least 24 hours before the meeting.

You can also send written comments on agenda items by Tuesday at noon to cityrecorder@ch.utah.gov.

Some council members may join by phone; their audio will be on speaker so everyone in the room can hear.