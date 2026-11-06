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⚠️ Nov 9: City Council & Planning Commission housing work session

7 days ago
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⚠️ City Council & Planning Commission meeting on housing needs

The Cottage Grove City Council will meet on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The evening will start with a joint work session between the City Council and Planning Commission to hear the Contextualized Housing Need Update, followed by the Regular City Council Meeting.

You can:

  • Attend in person at City Hall Council Chambers
  • Join the meeting online via Zoom webinar
  • Watch live on YouTube

This is a good chance to hear about current housing needs in Cottage Grove and follow regular city business.

More Info: Calendar • Joint City Council & Planning Commissio...

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