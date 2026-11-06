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⚠️ Nov 9: City Council & Planning Commission housing work session
7 days ago
⚠️ City Council & Planning Commission meeting on housing needs
The Cottage Grove City Council will meet on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
The evening will start with a joint work session between the City Council and Planning Commission to hear the Contextualized Housing Need Update, followed by the Regular City Council Meeting.
You can:
- Attend in person at City Hall Council Chambers
- Join the meeting online via Zoom webinar
- Watch live on YouTube
This is a good chance to hear about current housing needs in Cottage Grove and follow regular city business.
More Info: Calendar • Joint City Council & Planning Commissio...
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