⚠️ Nov 9: City Council & Planning Commission housing work session

⚠️ City Council & Planning Commission meeting on housing needs

The Cottage Grove City Council will meet on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The evening will start with a joint work session between the City Council and Planning Commission to hear the Contextualized Housing Need Update, followed by the Regular City Council Meeting.

You can:

Attend in person at City Hall Council Chambers

Join the meeting online via Zoom webinar

Watch live on YouTube

This is a good chance to hear about current housing needs in Cottage Grove and follow regular city business.