Cottage Grove neighbors are sharing some very useful free items this week, from kitchen gear to winter tools and special post-surgery clothing.

Item: Cast iron cookware set

Details: Includes various cast iron pots and pans with lids and cleaning tools. Great if you like cooking with heavy-duty pans or want to upgrade your kitchen on a budget.

Condition: Not specified (assume normal used condition unless the poster says otherwise)

Location: Pinetree Pond Park, Cottage Grove, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Adaptive tops for after rotator cuff surgery

Details: Three tops meant to help you through the first two weeks after rotator cuff surgery. Includes two gray tops that work for either shoulder, and one black top for right shoulder surgery. Fits up to size Large. These are handy if you need easy-on, easy-off clothing while you heal.

Location: Pine Arbor, Cottage Grove, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Spirit 8HP snowblower with Tecumseh motor and electronic ignition

Details: Clears a 24” path and is listed in fair condition. The housing is rusty, but the owner says it starts consistently and removes most snow well.

Size: About 56” long x 26” wide x 42” tall — check that it will fit in your vehicle.

Pickup needs: Bring two people to lift it into your vehicle; the owner cannot help with lifting.

Location: Near 80th St / Washington Co Hwy, Cottage Grove, MN

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the posters soon—good freebies in Cottage Grove tend to get claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.