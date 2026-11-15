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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Cottage Grove Right Now
Cottage Grove neighbors are sharing some very useful free items this week, from kitchen gear to winter tools and special post-surgery clothing.
Cast Iron Cookware Set
Item: Cast iron cookware set
Details: Includes various cast iron pots and pans with lids and cleaning tools. Great if you like cooking with heavy-duty pans or want to upgrade your kitchen on a budget.
Condition: Not specified (assume normal used condition unless the poster says otherwise)
Location: Pinetree Pond Park, Cottage Grove, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Tops for Rotator Cuff Surgery
Item: Adaptive tops for after rotator cuff surgery
Details: Three tops meant to help you through the first two weeks after rotator cuff surgery. Includes two gray tops that work for either shoulder, and one black top for right shoulder surgery. Fits up to size Large. These are handy if you need easy-on, easy-off clothing while you heal.
Location: Pine Arbor, Cottage Grove, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE: Spirit (Tecumseh) Snowblower 8HP 24”
Item: Spirit 8HP snowblower with Tecumseh motor and electronic ignition
Details: Clears a 24” path and is listed in fair condition. The housing is rusty, but the owner says it starts consistently and removes most snow well.
Size: About 56” long x 26” wide x 42” tall — check that it will fit in your vehicle.
Pickup needs: Bring two people to lift it into your vehicle; the owner cannot help with lifting.
Location: Near 80th St / Washington Co Hwy, Cottage Grove, MN
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the posters soon—good freebies in Cottage Grove tend to get claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.