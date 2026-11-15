Cottage Grove has some solid front-line jobs right now, from beauty retail to hands-on parts and service. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to learn new skills.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Cottage Grove, MN

Cottage Grove, MN Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour (based on experience, shift, and other factors)

(based on experience, shift, and other factors) Why it’s worth a look: Backroom and floor support role where you keep shelves stocked, set up displays, help with inventory, and keep the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like staying busy, following clear processes, and don’t mind early mornings, evenings, or holiday shifts. Full-time roles may include health, dental, vision, life, disability, and PTO; part-time roles may include dental, vision, life, and disability.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Cottage Grove, MN

Cottage Grove, MN Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour (based on experience, shift, and other factors)

(based on experience, shift, and other factors) Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-store role focused on guest service and sales. You’ll greet shoppers, answer product questions, ring up purchases, handle returns, and may do basic makeup or skincare demos. Great if you love beauty products, talking with people, and learning about new brands. Full-time roles may include health, dental, vision, life, disability, and PTO; part-time roles may include dental, vision, life, and disability.

Employer: Gerlach Service Inc

Location: Cottage Grove, MN (in-person)

Cottage Grove, MN (in-person) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00 am–5:00 pm; Sat 8:00 am–12:00 pm

Pay: $21.00 – $25.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Why it’s worth a look: Family-owned shop looking for someone to help customers at the parts counter, write service orders, look up and order parts, and keep the showroom organized. Great if you have retail or parts experience and some mechanical know-how. Benefits include health insurance (after 90 days), accruing sick/vacation time, 6 paid holidays, 401(k) with 3% match, employee discount, and a set schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details that make it a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.