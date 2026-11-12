🍽️ Cottage Grove Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Cottage Grove has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from coffee and grocery to weekend salon work. Good mix of flexible hours and entry-level options.

Employer: Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee Location: 7145 S. East Point Douglas Road, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Type: Internship / hourly

Pay: $11.23 – $18.71 per hour (plus tips; free shift drink & employee discount)

No experience needed—great for a first job or a fresh start. You’ll make coffee drinks, work the register, keep the shop clean, and bring friendly energy to guests with a flexible schedule (early mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays).

Employer: Great Clips (Cottage Grove Plaza, next to Target)

Great Clips (Cottage Grove Plaza, next to Target) Location: 8711 E Point Douglas Rd S, Cottage Grove, MN

Type: Part-time, weekends

Pay: Reliable hourly wage plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Perfect if you’re licensed and want steady weekend clients without building your own book. You get walk-in traffic, flexible part-time hours, ongoing training, and no booth rent or self-marketing.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Cottage Grove, MN

Type: Part-time, hourly

Pay: $13.50 – $16.80 per hour (depending on experience)

You’ll work in the Hy-Chi (Asian food) department, taking orders, preparing and stocking hot food, running the register, and keeping the area clean. Good fit if you like a fast-paced kitchen vibe and lots of customer interaction.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have other roles and shifts posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.