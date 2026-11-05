🛒 Several Cottage Grove Retail Jobs With Flexible Hours

Cottage Grove has a few solid retail openings right now, with flexible hours and room to grow. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Cottage Grove, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat & Sun)

Help customers find what they need, keep shelves stocked, and be part of a promote-from-within retail team. Perks include store discount, profit sharing, medical and dental plans, flexible scheduling, on-the-job training, and weekend pay bump.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Cottage Grove, MN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.50–$16.80/hour (depending on experience)

Work in the bakery wrapping, weighing, labeling, and stocking fresh items so they look great in the case. This role is good if you’re detail-oriented, like a fast pace, and enjoy friendly customer service at the counter.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.