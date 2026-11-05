📅 Free Cotati Holiday Tree Lighting on Dec 4, 2026

📅 Free Cotati Holiday Tree Lighting on Dec 4

Kick off the season at Cotati’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting in La Plaza Park, Cotati on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 4:00–8:00pm.

This FREE community event is open to all ages and will feature:

Food and craft vendors

Horse and trolley rides for purchase

Music and live entertainment

Kids’ crafts

Free coffee, hot cocoa, cookies , and more

, and more Visits from “special” holiday guests

Bring your family, friends, and neighbors for a fun, magical evening in the park.

For more details or to become a sponsor, call 707-665-4222 or email awilson@cotaticity.gov.