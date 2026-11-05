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Cotati
📅 Free Cotati Holiday Tree Lighting on Dec 4, 2026
5 days ago
📅 Free Cotati Holiday Tree Lighting on Dec 4
Kick off the season at Cotati’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting in La Plaza Park, Cotati on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 4:00–8:00pm.
This FREE community event is open to all ages and will feature:
- Food and craft vendors
- Horse and trolley rides for purchase
- Music and live entertainment
- Kids’ crafts
- Free coffee, hot cocoa, cookies, and more
- Visits from “special” holiday guests
Bring your family, friends, and neighbors for a fun, magical evening in the park.
For more details or to become a sponsor, call 707-665-4222 or email awilson@cotaticity.gov.
More Info: Cotati Holiday Tree Lighting • Cotati, CA
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