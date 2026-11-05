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Cotati

📅 Free Cotati Holiday Tree Lighting on Dec 4, 2026

5 days ago
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📅 Free Cotati Holiday Tree Lighting on Dec 4

Kick off the season at Cotati’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting in La Plaza Park, Cotati on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 4:00–8:00pm.

This FREE community event is open to all ages and will feature:

  • Food and craft vendors
  • Horse and trolley rides for purchase
  • Music and live entertainment
  • Kids’ crafts
  • Free coffee, hot cocoa, cookies, and more
  • Visits from “special” holiday guests

Bring your family, friends, and neighbors for a fun, magical evening in the park.

For more details or to become a sponsor, call 707-665-4222 or email awilson@cotaticity.gov.

More Info: Cotati Holiday Tree Lighting • Cotati, CA

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