Costa Mesa has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a different story, but all of them are looking for a safe, loving home.

Status: Adoptable, foster-to-adopt background

Adoptable, foster-to-adopt background Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Costa Mesa, CA)

Source: adoptapet

Lacy was originally pulled from a shelter by a caring foster-to-adopt guardian. Due to a work move, they can no longer keep her and want to find her a loving, stable home where she’ll get plenty of attention and care.

If you’ve been thinking about a young Lab mix and are ready for the time and training a puppy needs, Lacy could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Lacy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Miniature Poodle / Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter/Organization: A Home 4 Ever

Source: adoptapet

Paddington is a small mixed-breed boy with a soft, salt-and-pepper coat. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and may be a good fit for someone wanting a companion who’s a bit more settled.

To learn more about his personality, training, and whether he’s good with kids or other pets, please contact A Home 4 Ever directly.

👉 Meet Paddington and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Maltese mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: White

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter/Organization: A Home 4 Ever

Source: adoptapet

Caprese is a white Maltese mix with that classic small-dog charm. As an adult, he may be a nice match for someone looking for a lap dog or walking buddy rather than a young puppy.

For details on his temperament, grooming needs, and how he does with other animals, reach out to A Home 4 Ever.

👉 Meet Caprese and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Costa Mesa, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick share or phone call could be the step that helps them find their forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.