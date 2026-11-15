Costa Mesa neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home decor to personal care supplies. Here are a few worth a look.

Item: Framed monochrome artwork of historic houses (Colonial Williamsburg scenes)

Condition: Not stated, includes dark wood frames with light mats

Size: 17" W x 13" H each

Location: The Eastside, Costa Mesa, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Two classic-looking prints showing Colonial Williamsburg houses, each in a dark wood frame with a light mat. There is a description on the back of each piece. Great if you want traditional wall art for a hallway, office, or living room.

If you’re interested, the poster asks you to text 949-929-6155 to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Framed prints of two geese in a marsh

Condition: Not stated, framed with dark wood frame and light mat

Size: 14" W x 12" H each

Location: The Eastside, Costa Mesa, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

These are two nature-themed prints showing geese in a marsh, each in a matching dark wood frame with a light mat. Nice for a cozy reading nook, bedroom, or entryway.

If you’re interested, the poster asks you to text 949-929-6155 to set up pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: CVS Health Women’s Overnight Pads, contoured

Quantity: 30 wrapped pads

Features: Ultimate absorbency, triple protection

Condition: New (ordered by mistake, not opened per description)

Location: The Eastside, Costa Mesa, CA – pickup on the sidewalk at the corner of Walnut and Raymond, under the redwood tree

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor ordered the wrong product online and doesn’t want to return it, so they’re offering the whole pack for free. You can walk up and grab it from the sidewalk spot they described.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Costa Mesa tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.