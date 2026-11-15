Costa Mesa’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are looking for reliable people who love great service. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: KRATA The Kreation Of Thai Dining

KRATA The Kreation Of Thai Dining Location: Costa Mesa, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour

Fast-paced line cook role at a Thai restaurant, focused on consistent plates and smooth service. Good fit if you have strong knife skills, follow recipes well, and care about a clean, safe kitchen.

Employer: Kids Empire

Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead an indoor kids’ play park, manage a team, handle schedules, parties, and guest experience. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, bonuses, and pet insurance, ideal if you like a busy, family-focused environment.

Employer: VEGAN BY EL ZAMORANO

Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs/week, varies)

Pay: $17 – $19 per hour (DOE)

Front-of-house role taking orders, answering phones, and helping with light kitchen tasks at a vegan spot. Weekends are required, and you get a free meal and drink each shift plus fun seasonal team events.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send your application while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.