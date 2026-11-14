Costa Mesa neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from home gear to garden supplies. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: BN-LINK Reptile/Heat Mat Thermostat Temperature Controller (2 units)

Use: For seed starting, plant germination, greenhouses, incubators, brooders, brewing, and reptile tanks

Temperature range: 40–108°F

Power: Up to 1000W, ETL listed

Condition: Not stated (listed as free; details in post)

Location: Westside Costa Mesa North, Costa Mesa, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Handy if you’re starting seeds, keeping a reptile tank at the right temp, or doing any project that needs a controlled heat mat.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two Lasko ceramic space heaters with adjustable thermostat

Power: 1500 watts

Settings: 3 adjustable heat settings

Features: Built-in safety features and a 3-year limited warranty (per original product info)

Condition: Not stated (check post for details)

Location: Westside Costa Mesa North, Costa Mesa, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Good for warming up a room or office space; check the listing for any notes on wear or use.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: File cabinet

Category: Home goods → furniture → office furniture → filing cabinets

Condition: Used – Fair, “still works, just aged”

Location: Costa Mesa, CA (exact spot in listing)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

A solid pick if you need basic storage for papers or office supplies and don’t mind some age or cosmetic wear.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Assorted drip irrigation system kit

Includes: Coiled black tubing, connectors, and emitters for drip systems

Use: Garden beds, planters, or yard watering setups

Condition: Not stated (assorted parts; see photos/details in post)

Location: Westside Costa Mesa North, Costa Mesa, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Great if you’re setting up or expanding a water-saving garden system.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free deals like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, read the full post, and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.