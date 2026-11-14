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🎁 Free Items Around Costa Mesa — Handy Home & Garden Finds
Costa Mesa neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from home gear to garden supplies. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.
2x BN-LINK Heat Mat Thermostat
Item: BN-LINK Reptile/Heat Mat Thermostat Temperature Controller (2 units)
Use: For seed starting, plant germination, greenhouses, incubators, brooders, brewing, and reptile tanks
Temperature range: 40–108°F
Power: Up to 1000W, ETL listed
Condition: Not stated (listed as free; details in post)
Location: Westside Costa Mesa North, Costa Mesa, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Handy if you’re starting seeds, keeping a reptile tank at the right temp, or doing any project that needs a controlled heat mat.
2x Lasko Ceramic Heater with Adjustable Thermostat
Item: Two Lasko ceramic space heaters with adjustable thermostat
Power: 1500 watts
Settings: 3 adjustable heat settings
Features: Built-in safety features and a 3-year limited warranty (per original product info)
Condition: Not stated (check post for details)
Location: Westside Costa Mesa North, Costa Mesa, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Good for warming up a room or office space; check the listing for any notes on wear or use.
FREE FILE CABINET
Item: File cabinet
Category: Home goods → furniture → office furniture → filing cabinets
Condition: Used – Fair, “still works, just aged”
Location: Costa Mesa, CA (exact spot in listing)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
A solid pick if you need basic storage for papers or office supplies and don’t mind some age or cosmetic wear.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Assorted Drip Irrigation System Kit for Garden Watering
Item: Assorted drip irrigation system kit
Includes: Coiled black tubing, connectors, and emitters for drip systems
Use: Garden beds, planters, or yard watering setups
Condition: Not stated (assorted parts; see photos/details in post)
Location: Westside Costa Mesa North, Costa Mesa, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Great if you’re setting up or expanding a water-saving garden system.
Free deals like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, read the full post, and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.