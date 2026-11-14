Costa Mesa is buzzing with high-tech engineering work right now, especially in aerospace and defense. If you’re into automation, RF, or testing, there are several solid full-time roles worth a look.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $147,000 – $196,000

You’ll lead machine safety across automated production lines, owning hazard analysis, safety hardware (E‑stops, light curtains, interlocks), and compliance for robotics and conveyance systems. Great fit if you have 4+ years of machine safety experience plus a TUV/CMSE safety certification and want to be the go-to safety expert.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $167,000 – $226,000

Lead the mechanical design of complex automated equipment from concept through commissioning, including robots, tooling, EOAT, and safety guarding. Ideal for a senior mechanical engineer (12+ years) strong in NX, AutoCAD, FEA, and full lifecycle ownership of custom machinery.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: $132,000 – $175,000

Hands-on role building and maintaining PLC/HMI, Ignition SCADA, and OT/IT networks for a high-volume automated factory. Good match if you have 4+ years in controls, Allen‑Bradley/Siemens PLCs, Ignition, and are able to obtain a U.S. Secret clearance.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $191,000 – $254,000

Lead and grow the MRB/sustainment team handling non‑conformances and repair designs for metallic and composite structures on Group 5 air vehicles. Best for aerospace structural engineers with 8+ years’ experience, prior MRB/non‑conformance work, and at least 2 years leading engineers.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,000 – $171,000

Design and optimize RF antennas and arrays for electronic warfare systems, from simulations and trade studies to prototypes and testing. Great for RF engineers with 3+ years in antenna design, RF simulation tools, PCB layout, and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Safran Cabin

Location: Costa Mesa, CA (1620 Sunflower Ave 92626)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $70,310 – $101,090

Entry-level/early-career test role working on environmental, structural, flammability, and performance tests for aircraft interior systems. Good step if you have a bachelor’s degree, can read engineering drawings, and want hands-on lab work plus exposure to FAA/EASA requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting lists more details on tools, clearances, and day-to-day work so you can see if it fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.