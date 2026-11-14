Costa Mesa’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are building up their teams. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Myung Dong Tofu House & BBQ

Myung Dong Tofu House & BBQ Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Pay: $16.90/hour

Type: Part-time (10–20 hours/week)

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, food provided

This Korean restaurant is growing fast and needs a reliable, friendly server who can handle a busy dining room. Great fit if you have a Food Handler Certificate, enjoy Korean food, and want a flexible, in-person role.

Employer: Descanso Restaurant

Descanso Restaurant Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Pay: $16.90/hour

Type: Part-time

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Looking for an experienced bartender (2+ years) who knows craft cocktails and can keep both the bar and dining room guests happy. You’ll mix drinks, manage a cash drawer, and help keep the bar clean and safe during busy shifts.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Costa Mesa, CA (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

Pay Range: $32–$35/hour

Type: Full-time

Perks: Free meals while working, bonus opportunities, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, paid time off and holidays, training and leadership development, education assistance

You’ll run a single store, lead the team, hit financial goals, and own the guest experience. Comes with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training and a clear path to General Manager for someone ready to grow in restaurant management.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.