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Costa Mesa
🍽️ Costa Mesa Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Costa Mesa’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are building up their teams. Here are a few solid openings if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Part-Time Server – Myung Dong Tofu House & BBQ
- Employer: Myung Dong Tofu House & BBQ
- Location: Costa Mesa, CA
- Pay: $16.90/hour
- Type: Part-time (10–20 hours/week)
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, food provided
This Korean restaurant is growing fast and needs a reliable, friendly server who can handle a busy dining room. Great fit if you have a Food Handler Certificate, enjoy Korean food, and want a flexible, in-person role.
Part-Time Bartender – Descanso Restaurant
- Employer: Descanso Restaurant
- Location: Costa Mesa, CA
- Pay: $16.90/hour
- Type: Part-time
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Looking for an experienced bartender (2+ years) who knows craft cocktails and can keep both the bar and dining room guests happy. You’ll mix drinks, manage a cash drawer, and help keep the bar clean and safe during busy shifts.
Store Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Costa Mesa, CA (must be flexible within ~50 miles)
- Pay Range: $32–$35/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: Free meals while working, bonus opportunities, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, paid time off and holidays, training and leadership development, education assistance
You’ll run a single store, lead the team, hit financial goals, and own the guest experience. Comes with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training and a clear path to General Manager for someone ready to grow in restaurant management.
If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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