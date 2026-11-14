Costa Mesa retail is busy right now—auto parts, tech, and gas stations are all hiring. Good mix of steady full-time roles and flexible part-time work.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $24.90 per hour

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, handle the register, and support basic services like battery tests and wiper installs. Solid benefits (PTO, 401k with match, health insurance, tuition help) and a clear path to grow if you like the auto industry.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Oct 2026 – Jan 2027)

Pay: Not listed

Talk with customers about Anker home theater gear, demo products, and help hit sales goals during the busy holiday season. Good fit if you enjoy tech, want a strong employee discount, and like the idea of getting your foot in the door for future roles.

Employer: Arco AM-PM

Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Work the register, restock, keep the store clean, and help with basic cooking in a fast-paced gas station/convenience store setting. Comes with paid time off and clear promotion paths if you want to move up.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Costa Mesa roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.