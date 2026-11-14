Costa Mesa has some solid office roles open right now, from design and law to auto service. All three are full-time, in-person and come with benefits.

Employer: SDK Design Group

SDK Design Group Location: Costa Mesa, CA (in person)

Costa Mesa, CA (in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $24–$30/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Senior-level admin role (8+ years’ experience) where you’re the hub of the office—supporting projects, managing calendars and travel, and helping with events and marketing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, sick leave, holidays, and life insurance.

Employer: Strom Motorsports Inc. / Strom German Auto Service

Strom Motorsports Inc. / Strom German Auto Service Location: Costa Mesa, CA 92626 (in person)

Costa Mesa, CA 92626 (in person) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Salary: $19–$23/hour (Indeed listing notes $18–$23/hour range)

(Indeed listing notes $18–$23/hour range) Why it’s worth a look: Front-desk role at a German auto repair shop—phones, scheduling, check-ins, and light office work. They’ll train on the auto side, and offer health insurance, 401(k) with match, dental, life & disability, paid vacation, and sick leave. Open to applicants with a record under the CA Fair Chance Act.

Employer: Lewis Brisbois (AmLaw 100 law firm)

(AmLaw 100 law firm) Location: Orange County office – Costa Mesa, CA

Orange County office – Costa Mesa, CA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $49,000–$53,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Great entry point into a large law firm if you have some legal or office experience. You’ll handle new client/matter intake, conflict checks, and document uploads, and support general office operations. Includes a 401(k) with employer match, sick time, and vacation time, plus growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.