Costa Mesa’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for attorneys with niche skills and solid litigation experience. Here are several standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: BakerHostetler

Location: Costa Mesa, CA (in office 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year

Support the firm’s patent prosecution practice from pre-filing through grant, with a focus on U.S. patent work at the USPTO. You’ll use your professional Korean language skills daily and handle docketing, filings, client reports, and IP management systems at a major national firm with competitive pay and full benefits.

Employer: Latham & Watkins

Location: Orange County (Costa Mesa), Austin, San Diego, or Downtown LA

Type: Full-time (hybrid/flexible schedule may be available)

Salary: $220,000–$250,000/year

Help a top global firm operationalize AI-powered solutions for litigation and transactional teams across the full matter lifecycle. Ideal if you have 5+ years in a law firm, strong interest in legal tech and AI, and want to blend innovation, strategy, and hands-on prompting work with big-firm compensation and benefits.

Employer: Ducommun Incorporated

Location: Costa Mesa, CA (in office 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$190,000/year

Serve as in-house counsel for a long-established aerospace and defense manufacturer, handling commercial contracts, government contracts, trade compliance, employment agreements, and litigation support. Good fit if you want to be close to the business, travel occasionally, and work directly with the General Counsel.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Location: Costa Mesa, CA (Orange County office, flexible/hybrid options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$190,000/year + bonuses

Lead complex civil defense cases (general liability, premises, personal injury, construction defect, med mal, toxic torts, employment, and more) with 8+ years of litigation experience. You’ll own files, shape strategy, mentor others, and have a defined path toward leadership and partnership, plus strong benefits, billable bonuses, and flexible vacation.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a national civil defense firm)

Location: Costa Mesa or Los Angeles, CA (Remote schedule)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000–$190,000/year + performance bonus

Join a national civil defense firm handling medical malpractice, healthcare liability, and elder abuse matters with real ownership over discovery, motion practice, and strategy. Designed for attorneys with ~5+ years civil litigation (med mal defense preferred) who want strong mentorship from seasoned trial lawyers and a remote-friendly setup.

If any of these sound close but not perfect, click through anyway—most firms are open to strong candidates with nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.