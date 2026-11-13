Costa Mesa is a solid spot right now if you’re in HR and love working with tech, data, and strategy. Here are several Human Resources openings that lean into AI, consulting, and high-impact recruiting.

Employer: BDO USA

BDO USA Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: National range: $95,000 – $120,000

Lead full-cycle recruiting for a major professional services firm, partnering closely with senior leaders. Great fit if you have 5+ years recruiting in a large accounting firm or agency and want ownership of strategy, sourcing, and candidate experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Recruiting ends: 12/14/2026

Help clients roll out AI-powered employee experience tools using Moveworks across HR and IT. Ideal if you have 4+ years with integrations and enterprise platforms (Moveworks, Workday, ServiceNow) and want to lead agile implementation projects.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Recruiting ends: 01/31/2027

Senior role focused on Oracle HCM Cloud Core HR for government and public sector clients. Best for someone with 5+ years Oracle HCM Cloud and experience leading full life-cycle implementations who wants to work on large, complex programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.