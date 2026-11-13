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🧑💼 Costa Mesa HR Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Opportunities
Costa Mesa is a solid spot right now if you’re in HR and love working with tech, data, and strategy. Here are several Human Resources openings that lean into AI, consulting, and high-impact recruiting.
People & Culture Recruiting Manager, Experienced
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Costa Mesa, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: National range: $95,000 – $120,000
Lead full-cycle recruiting for a major professional services firm, partnering closely with senior leaders. Great fit if you have 5+ years recruiting in a large accounting firm or agency and want ownership of strategy, sourcing, and candidate experience.
Moveworks Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Costa Mesa, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100
- Recruiting ends: 12/14/2026
Help clients roll out AI-powered employee experience tools using Moveworks across HR and IT. Ideal if you have 4+ years with integrations and enterprise platforms (Moveworks, Workday, ServiceNow) and want to lead agile implementation projects.
Senior Consultant, Oracle HCM Cloud Core HR
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Costa Mesa, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100
- Recruiting ends: 01/31/2027
Senior role focused on Oracle HCM Cloud Core HR for government and public sector clients. Best for someone with 5+ years Oracle HCM Cloud and experience leading full life-cycle implementations who wants to work on large, complex programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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