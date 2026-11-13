Costa Mesa has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from food delivery to electric shuttles. Most of these roles offer steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $24.90/hour (plus potential bonuses and premiums)

(plus potential bonuses and premiums) Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and keep the vehicle clean and safe. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, have a clean driving record, and like a mix of driving and light store work. Includes benefits like 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Use company vehicles (no CDL needed) to deliver parts to commercial customers, pick up returns, and help in the store. Great if you enjoy customer service, have basic auto parts knowledge, and can work a flexible schedule including some nights and weekends.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

(Compass Group) Location: Anduril HQ, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour

Deliver food and supplies between service areas, help with inventory, and support lunch service at off‑site locations. Good for someone with 1+ year food service experience, a valid driver’s license, and a California food handler card. Offers a wide range of benefits, paid holidays, minimal weekends, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Circuit

Circuit Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour , rising to $19.50/hour after 90 days

, rising to Drive fun electric shuttles around Costa Mesa, chat with riders, and point out local spots. Best for people with 3+ years of safe driving, strong people skills, and comfort using apps/GPS. Some roles include set daytime shifts; full‑timers can get medical, dental, and vision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.