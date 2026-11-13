Costa Mesa has some strong supply chain openings right now, especially if you like working close to production and vendors. Here are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + equity + benefits)

Own the top-level master schedule for advanced defense hardware and be the link between program leaders, production, engineering, and supply chain. Great fit if you have 5+ years in complex hardware scheduling, love ERP/MRP data, and want to work on cutting-edge tech with real impact.

Employer: Safran Cabin

Location: Costa Mesa, CA (1620 Sunflower Ave)

(1620 Sunflower Ave) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $103,660 – $162,890

Lead cross-site supply chain improvement for a global aerospace leader, covering procurement, planning, logistics, and SIOP/MPS processes. Ideal if you have 10+ years in supply chain, 5+ years leadership, and want a high-impact role with clear KPIs and global exposure.

Employer: TARGETTI USA

Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on purchasing and materials role for an architectural lighting manufacturer using SAP and MRP. Good match if you have 3+ years in purchasing/procurement, like working with Asian suppliers, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists detailed requirements and may be flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.