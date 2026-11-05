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Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa offers social work support for seniors

7 days ago
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City of Costa Mesa has a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Lucy Tseng, at the Costa Mesa Senior Center to support older adults and their families with emotional support and connections to community resources. Costa Mesa residents can call the Senior Center main line at (714) 327-7550 to learn more or get help.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Costa Mesa

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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