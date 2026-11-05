🏭 Costa Mesa Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Costa Mesa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for engineers who like complex hardware and fast-moving projects. If you’re into building real products—not just PowerPoints—these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Phillips Medisize (a Koch company)

Phillips Medisize (a company) Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $115,000/year + bonus eligibility

Lead manufacturing engineering for new medical products, product transfers, and ongoing production. You’ll own process development, validation (IQ/OQ/PQ), line layout, and continuous improvement in a regulated environment, with lots of cross-team work and strong benefits.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Contract

Salary: $183,000 – $243,000/year (US range)

Senior technical lead role owning spacecraft hardware manufacturing from DFM through production. You’ll set manufacturing strategy for PCBAs, box-level electronics, and integrated space systems, drive supplier quality, implement MES/ERP workflows, and mentor junior engineers. 12+ years experience and Top Secret clearance eligibility required.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Costa Mesa, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (equity + top-tier benefits noted)

Hands-on role on the Electromagnetic Warfare manufacturing team, owning RF test in production. You’ll design and improve test systems, troubleshoot complex electronic issues, write test work instructions, and analyze data to boost throughput and quality. 5+ years in manufacturing test and Secret clearance eligibility needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often hires across levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.